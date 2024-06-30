Sketch of ‘terrorist’ seen in Kathua released

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released the sketch of a suspected terrorist who was seen in Kathua, believed to be among the two persons who were spotted in the border area of Pathankot district a couple of days ago. The security forces are already on high alert in the area. The sketch of a suspected terrorist released in Kathua and Pathankot districts. (ANI)

Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said, “The sketch has been released by the police of Kathua district which shares border with Pathankot district. We are in a state of readiness to deal with any situation as vigil is being maintained.”

The two armed persons, who were spotted at Kot Bhattian village of Pathankot district on Tuesday, had covered their faces. The suspects were spotted moving towards Kot Pannu village in Kathua. “The face of a man who was spotted in Kathua was seen by a resident who informed the police. It is not known if this person is from the two armed men seen in Pathankot. Since he was also spotted in the nearby area, we are also spreading this sketch here,” the SSP said.

On Tuesday, the Pathankot police control room had received a call from a villager who claimed that two heavily armed men had forced him at gunpoint to serve them dinner at his farmhouse. The police, along with the Border Security Forces (BSF) and the army, had started a search operation.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Amarnath pilgrimage that started on Saturday, the police conducted a meeting with other security agencies to review the security arrangements. Besides cops, jawans of the Rapid Action Force and the Indo Tibetan Border Police have also been deployed for security of pilgrims as well as volunteers who are organising langar for them.