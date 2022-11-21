SKM chakka jam enters Day 6: South Malwa commuters face harrowing time

: Commuters continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing road blockade in different parts of south Malwa as the chakka jam by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) entered the sixth day on Monday.

Traffic diversions are forcing people to take longer detours and extra time to reach their destinations.

In south Malwa, farmers have blocked traffic at three points in Mansa town, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and the national highway-54 near Tehna village in Faridkot.

The Faridkot protest site has attained focus as the president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta-Sidhupur) Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast unto death entered the third day today.

The Sidhupur faction of the BKU is the most prominent face of the SKM and the union is making all efforts to garner support in Faridkot.

State general secretary of the union Kaka Singh Kotra said since Sunday, farmers have started joining the protesting SKM.

“As Dallewal’s health started deteriorating due to fasting, we hope that more people will start joining dharna sites, particularly in Faridkot from Tuesday,” he said.

Since the traffic was blocked on the Bathinda-Pathankot highway since November 16, commuters are forced to take link roads.

A resident of Faridkot, Jaswant Singh said a car driver had to take about 20 km extra and an additional two hours to reach Bathinda.

“Highway users are the worst hit as they have to navigate from the link roads. Various rural roads are witnessing heavy traffic and it is a complete chaos,” he added.

The dharna point is causing immense problems for heavy commercial vehicles moving on the commercial significant Jammu-Gujarat stretch.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said trucks are being diverted to Mudki in Ferozepur.

Mansa is facing a peculiar problem as protesters have obstructed the way to the local bus stand and it has been closed down for the last three days.

A large number of farmers have been camping near the official residence of the deputy commissioner and the movement of buses in the town was suspended since Saturday. The movement of school vehicles has also been affected.

Today, traders held a protest march against the farmers’ protest.

Manjit Singh, a trader, said in a memorandum submitted to the Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, shopkeepers said their business was adversely impacted as people are unable to reach market areas of the town.

Mansa said the district authorities decided to shift the bus stand near ‘tikoni’, which is about one km away, to streamline the movement of public transport.

“Ample police force has been deployed to regulate traffic in the town,” said the SSP.

Maninder Singh, a local resident, said autorickshaw drivers charge exorbitantly from passengers from the temporary bus stand site.

“Several shops of food items around the bus stand are losing business after the movement of the buses stopped,” he added.

Women are leading road blockade at Talwandi Sabo but it has little impact due low volume of traffic on the road.

Faridkot divisional commissioner Chander Gaind said he is in constant touch with the police authorities in Mansa, Faridkot and Bathinda districts to ensure traffic management.

AAP MLA visits dharna site

AAP MLA from Mansa Vijay Singla on Monday visited the dharna site and met the protesting farmers. He urged farmers to relax road blockade in the larger interests of commuters and traders.

Faridkot additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rajpal Singh today visited the dharna site at Tehna to convince Dallewal to end the fast.

“Doctors reported that Dallewal has lost 3 kg weight and his blood pressure is also low due to the fasting. The union raised 41-point demand and it will be forwarded to the state authorities. We appealed Dallewal to end the fast but he was reluctant,” said the ADC.