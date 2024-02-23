SKM to hold nationwide protest on Feb 23, tractor march on Feb 26

Chandigarh : The national council of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, on Thursday announced nationwide protests tomorrow over the death of a 21-year-old farmer, Subh Karan Singh, at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Balbir Singh Rajewal along with ther leaders under the SKM interacting with media at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The farmer organisation also decided to take out a tractor march on February 26 and organise a farmers’ mahapanchayat in the national capital on March 14.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Subh Karan, a native of Balloh village in Bathinda, died on Wednesday amid clashes between Haryana Police and farmers.

The SKM also demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge to probe chain of events that led to the death of Subh Karan and injuries to 14 others.

The SKM will also burn the effigies of Union home minister Amit Shah, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana home minister Anil Vij across the country for using “force” on farmers who were trying to march to the national capital.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting between leaders of various farm bodies BKU (Ugrahan), a constituent of the SKM, president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also gave a call to observe February 23 as a black day to mourn Subh Karan’s death. BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal demanded registration of a murder case against Haryana Police, Haryana CM and Vij and also sought a compensation of ₹1 crore for Subh Karan’s family.

He said that on February 26, the SKM will take out a tractor march on all state and national highways across the country in support of their demands, including guaranteed MSP on all crops and debt waiver.

The SKM also announced to organise farmers’ mahapanchayat in the national capital on March 14, in which farmers and farm organisations from all over the country will participate.

Speaking on the behalf of the SKM, Ugrahan announced constitution of a six-member committee that will coordinate with all farm bodies, including BKU (Sidhupur) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” march and are presently camping at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

When asked whether the SKM will join the ongoing protest at two points on the Punjab-Haryana border, Rajewal said the SKM is holding its agitation independently.