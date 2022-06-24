SKM-led farmers hold protests against Agnipath in Haryana

On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), hundreds of farmers associated with various farm organisations took out protest marches in different Haryana districts on Friday against the central government’s Agnipath scheme introduced for recruitment in the armed forces.

They were joined by retired servicemen and armed forces aspirants, and later the protesters submitted memorandums addressed to the President of India, demanding immediate withdrawal of the policy.

In Karnal, farmers led by Bhartiya Kisan Union’s (Tikait) Haryana president Ratan Mann took out a protest march from Jat Bhawan to mini secretariat.

The farmers alleged that after the three farm laws, which were repealed after yearlong protests, now they (government) have taken another such step targeting the defence aspirants.

“This scheme would not only deprive the youths of their army dreams, but may also pose a threat to the national security,” Mann added.

He said the government should respect the sentiments of the youths who were preparing for the army recruitment for the past several years.

Threatening to intensify the agitation as per the call of the SKM, the demonstrators said that the government should withdraw the decision and restore the old recruitment system.

Similar protests were organised at Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts.

In Rohtak, SKM and khap leaders also actively participated in the protest.

SKM leader Inderjit Singh said there was a resounding response from all sections of society to the nationwide protest call against the Agnipath scheme.

“We demand the cancellation of all police cases against the youth at various places. If the NDA government does not listen to the people, the ongoing protests are bound to intensify in the days ahead,” he added.