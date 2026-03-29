Sky spectacle ends on a high note as Surya Kiran team wows Chandigarh

As the nine Hawk jets roared overhead, the team delivered a fluid, high-precision routine, seamlessly transitioning between signature formations and complex aerial patterns.

The concluding display drew packed crowds along the lake front, with a strong turnout of dignitaries adding to the celebratory mood.

The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) brought the skies over Sukhna Lake alive once again on Saturday, wrapping up the two-day air show with a display of precision flying and synchronised coordination.

The finale once again featured vivid tricolour plumes sweeping across the skyline, drawing sustained applause from the audience gathered below.

Among those present were Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Sheel Nagu.

Chandigarh chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad and Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha, along with senior officials from the three administrations, also attended the event.

Appreciating the performance, Kataria lauded the pilots’ skill, discipline and coordination, noting that such displays reflected the professionalism of the Indian Air Force and inspired youth toward service to the nation.

The Surya Kiran aircraft operated from 12 Wing, Chandigarh Air Base, and had earlier this week performed in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

With strong public participation over both days and seamless coordination among the Chandigarh administration, air force and security agencies, the air show concluded on a high note, leaving the audience with a lingering sense of awe.