Sleazy video: Akal Takht lifts ban on ex-Chief Khalsa Diwan president Chadha

The Akal Takht has lifted a ban on former Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) president Charanjit Singh Chadha, three years after he was barred from addressing religious, social, political and educational functions following charges of ‘immoral act’.

Action against Chadha was taken on January 23, 2018, after a video purportedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman principal of a CKD-run school went viral.

Chadha and his son, Inderpreet Singh, who later committed suicide, were booked for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on the complaint of the woman principal on December 28 in 2017. Later, the cops who investigated the case, asked court to scrap the FIR stating “he (Chadha) cannot be held guilty in the case”.

Chadha approached the Akal Takht on several occasions pleading to lift the ban, but to no avail. His fresh plea was taken up at a meeting of the Sikh clergy headed by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on March 31 and it was decided to lift the ban.

A letter from the Akal Takht office on April 1 intimated Chadha that the ban on him has been lifted.

In 2018, the Sikh clergy headed by Giani Gurbachan Singh stated that “after two years, Chadha will send a written request to the Akal Takht for religious atonement.” But the Takht took one more year to lift the ban.

“I thank the jathedar for considering my plea. I will conduct Akhand Path in a local gurdwara and the bhog ceremony will be held on Baisakhi,” said Chadha.