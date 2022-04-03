Slow start to wheat procurement in Punjab
: Wheat procurement in Punjab is witnessing a slow start with only 185 tonnes of grains received in the first three days since it began on April 1, including 116 tonnes of the produce that arrived in the purchasing centres on Sunday.
Arrivals were reported in mandis of Mohali, Derrabassi, Rajpura, Khanna, Patiala and Mansa.
The state’s food and civil supplies department has made arrangement for 132 lakh tonnes of wheat and has also made arrangement for cash credit limits of Rs. 29,540 crores to pay up the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce at rate of Rs. 2,015 per quintal.
In the 2021 rabi season, procurement started on April 10 due to the second wave of coronavirus though the arrivals started in the last week of March. Barring the current season, wheat arrivals start in Punjab in the month of March, week to ten days ahead of the scheduled start of procurement.
As per report from the state agriculture department, the crop is at a maturing stage and full-fledged harvest will start from next week as by then the grain will be ready to be cut. At least 1,892 procurement centres have been set up for grain purchase by four state agencies- Pungrain, Punsup, state warehousing corporation and Markfed and Centre’s food corporation of India (FCI).
The food department has fixed procurement targets for state agencies and the FCI. Against the total arrivals for which arrangements have been made – Pungrian got the largest share of purchasing 25.5% (34.4 lakh tonnes), Markfed 24% (32.4 lakh tonnes), Punsup 23.5% (31.7 lakh tonnes) and state warehousing corporation 14.4% (19.5 lakh tonnes) and 12.6% by FCI with total targets of 17 lakh tonnes. All the procurement agencies have mandis allotted to them.
The state food department has asked farmers to bring completely dried grain to the mandis so that time is not wasted and they get full price for the produce.
According to Dr. BS Sohu, who heads the plant breeding department, overall crop got delayed this time due to long spell of winters, low temperature and spells of rainfall. However, due to sudden rise in temperature, the grain maturing got catalysed but its impact on overall yield is to be seen.
The experts are apprehending a negative impact on the yield.
-
Fuel prices go up for 11 consecutive days
Mumbai For the 11th time since March 22, fuel prices were hiked in the city on Sunday, pushing a litre of petrol close to the ₹120-mark. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively. On Saturday a litre of petrol was available at ₹117.57, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.79.
-
Under construction Sus-Pashan bridge irks commuters
PUNE The redevelopment work of the Sus-Pashan bridge which was expected to be completed in March 2022 continues to irk commuters as it is going on at a very slow clip. The work is being overseen by the special project department of the Pune Municipal Corporation under the guidelines of the National Highway Authority of India. Commuters have to use alternate roads such as Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday
The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183.
-
At Delhi ‘mahapanchayat’, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms
The controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand, sparked another row on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India, exhorting Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.
-
SevenHills starts post-Covid wellness programme
Mumbai In the wake of the state government lifting all Covid restrictions, SevenHills Hospital, one of the largest Covid facilities of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has started a post-Covid wellness programme. The officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital, Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, said that this programme will help know more about post-Covid and long-Covid problems. Dr Kumbhar added that it will also help in the early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and hypertension.
