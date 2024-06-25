Smart city project anniv: Some highs but Buddha Nullah revamp remains Ludhiana MC’s Achilles heel

While the municipal corporation has completed a number of projects under the Smart City Mission, Buddha Nullah’s rejuvenation has proven to be the Achilles heel for the civic body. The Buddha Nullah choked with garbage in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The rejuvenation and landscaping of Buddha Nullah, which was slated for completion by March 31 this year, is only 90% complete almost three months beyond the deadline.

The project was undertaken by the MC in collaboration with the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB).

While a large number of projects under the Smart City Mission remain incomplete, the MC has also finished many works.

The Smart City Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015, is aimed at enhancing living in 100 cities across India, including Ludhiana.

As the mission celebrates its anniversary, Ludhiana has seen mixed progress under the project.

Five key projects, scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2024, are significantly behind schedule and will require more than five additional months for completion.

Out of the delayed projects, the 24x7 surface water supply, involving the replacement and rehabilitation of the sewerage collection network and stormwater management, has a budget of ₹71.16 crore. The work order was issued on June 28, 2021, and a deadline was set for June 30, 2024. However, only half of the work has been finished yet.

Another important initiative that stands delayed is the establishment of a municipal command and control centre and the annual maintenance of the Safe City project, with a budget of ₹36.73 crore. The work order for this project was issued on April 26, 2021, and it is behind schedule.

The construction of basketball courts at the Guru Nanak Stadium, taken up at a cost of ₹11.26 crore, began on January 30, 2023, and was expected to be completed by June 30, 2024. Over half the work in this project remains incomplete as well.

Other delayed projects include the bio-remediation of legacy waste at the Jamalpur dump and the installation of compactors.

As of now, 58 projects have been completed under the Smart City Mission, including the construction of smart classrooms in government senior secondary schools, the Subhash Nagar railway overbridge on the Pakhowal Road and the railway under-bridge on the Pakhowal Road.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “Several projects have been completed and a few will extend beyond June 30, 2024, to October or November. The Buddha Nullah project is nearly finished with six sewage treatment plants (STP) and two effluent treatment plants (ETP) already commissioned. We are holding regular meetings to expedite the remaining projects.”

As many as 14 more projects are expected to be completed by the end of October, including the procurement of super suction machines, construction of a bridge across the Buddha Nullah near Chand Cinema, and civil works in the Rose Garden.