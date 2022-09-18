Smriti Irani donates blood at Sector 39 health camp

Blood camps were organised across the city in view of the nationwide blood donation drive organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday under the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav.

Union minister Smriti Irani donated blood at a blood donation-cum-mega health check-up camp at the Grain Market in Sector 39 on Saturday. The health camp was organised by Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), along with the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

As many as 750 units of blood were collected at the camp that was inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Over 20,000 people availed of consultation for cancer, bone, eye, skin, dental, mental and gynaecology concerns. Prosthetic limbs were also distributed among 530 people. Irani also distributed certificates among 100 women who were provided skill-development training under the Sashakt Nari initiative of CWT.

PGIMER organises 3 blood donation camps

PGIMER department of transfusion medicine organised three blood donation camps, in which around 300 people voluntarily donated blood. The camps were organised on the PGIMER campus, Sector 27 and Industrial Area, Phase 2, respectively. A blood camp was also organised at the Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University.

BJP’s ‘Sewa Pakhwada’

The Chandigarh unit of the BJP also organised blood camps on Saturday under the Sewa Pakhwada, a social service programme being observed from September 17 to October 2 to mark the PM’s birthday. The party has also announced plantation drives and health camps as part of the programme. BJYM also organised a mega blood donation camp in Mohali. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Youth Congress held protests against rising unemployment during Modi’s reign.