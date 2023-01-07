Snatchers make off with HC lawyer’s dry cleaned clothes in Panchkula

A Punjab and Haryana high court lawyer became the latest victim of snatchers who made off with her bag containing freshly dry cleaned clothes in Sector 25 on Thursday night.

The victim, Navneet Kaur, a resident of Sector 25, told the police that she was returning home after picking her clothes from the dry cleaners, when two youths on a motorcycle pushed her and snatched her packet, before fleeing.

She said it also contained ₹2,000 in cash. As it was pitch-dark, she couldn’t note down the motorcycle’s number.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandi Mandir police station. If proven, the charge entails rigorous imprisonment for five to 10 years.

Man loses phone to snatchers

In another snatching incident on Thursday, two scooter-borne men snatched a man’s mobile phone in Sector 52, Chandigarh. In his complaint, Parveen Kumar of Sector 52 stated that the snatchers struck while he was walking near the Satsang Bhawan in Sector 52. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector-36 police station.