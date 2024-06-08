 Snatchers target fruit vendor in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Snatchers target fruit vendor in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 08, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The victim, Bhulan Singh, a resident of Behlana village, said he was headed to the Sector 26 vegetable market around 7.45 am, when the snatchers struck

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched 7,000 in cash from a 55-year-old fruit vendor in Industrial Area on Thursday morning.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)
A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The victim, Bhulan Singh, a resident of Behlana village, Chandigarh, told police that he sold fruits on a cart in his village.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

He said that on Thursday, he was headed to the Sector 26 vegetable market to source fruits around 7.45 am. As he reached near City Emporium, Phase 1, Industrial Area, two motorcycle-borne youths stopped near him and asked for directions. While talking, they got down from the motorcycle and snatched 7,000 in cash that he was carrying to buy fruits, before fleeing the scene.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Snatchers target fruit vendor in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On