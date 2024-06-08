Snatchers target fruit vendor in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched ₹7,000 in cash from a 55-year-old fruit vendor in Industrial Area on Thursday morning. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The victim, Bhulan Singh, a resident of Behlana village, Chandigarh, told police that he sold fruits on a cart in his village.

He said that on Thursday, he was headed to the Sector 26 vegetable market to source fruits around 7.45 am. As he reached near City Emporium, Phase 1, Industrial Area, two motorcycle-borne youths stopped near him and asked for directions. While talking, they got down from the motorcycle and snatched ₹7,000 in cash that he was carrying to buy fruits, before fleeing the scene.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.