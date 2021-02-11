Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh
Two motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted a 45-year-old woman sitting in the sun outside her house in Sector 40 on Tuesday.
The complainant, Anju, said around 12.15pm, she saw two men arrive on a motorcycle. While one walked towards her, another waited on the two-wheeler. Suddenly, the first man tried to snatch her chain. But, she held onto it, causing it to break. The snatcher fled with a part of the chain, while the remaining was left in Anju’s hand.
On her complaint, a case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-29 police station. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to nab the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption, finds probe report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund ₹5.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslim law allows minor girls to marry on attaining puberty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moga Congress candidate’s husband mows down two Akali activists, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join the Congress social media’ campaign launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana board to hold exams for secondary, senior secondary classes from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Haryana from proceeding with teachers’ recruitment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali Dal releases 25-point manifesto for Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU gets Punjab government nod to hold senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox