Snatching convict, aide caught with illegal weapons in Chandigarh

Two youths, one of them a snatching convict, were arrested for possessing two illegal country made pistols in Sector 25 on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Munish, 22, from Singhpura, Zirakpur, and Sunny, 19, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the duo was arrested by a team of the crime branch following a tip-off. Both were found carrying one country made pistol each, along with four live cartridges.

Investigators said Munish was previously sentenced to seven-year jail in a snatching case, while Sunny was currently on bail in a robbery case.

The accused were booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-11 police station. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to two-day police custody.

Police said three teams of crime branch had been constituted to conduct raids in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to nab the people involved in supplying the weapons.