Snowfall disrupts normal life in Himachal, 518 roads blocked

As many as 518 roads, including four National Highways, remained closed and electricity and water supply schemes were disrupted in the state due to continuous moderate to heavy snowfall, as per the state emergency operation centre (SEOC). Vehicles stuck in traffic jam at Kufri after snowfall in Shimla on Sunday. (PTI)

It includes 161 roads in Shimla, 157 roads in Lahaul-Spiti, 71 in Kullu, 46 in Mandi, 69 in Chamba, 13 in Kinnaur and one in Kangra.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 478 transformers and 567 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms, lightning and hail storms with heavy snowfall at isolated places. According to IMD, 5.6 cm snowfall was recorded at Kalpa in Kinnaur, followed by 5.0 cm at Bharmour in Chamba district, 4.2 cm at Gondal in Lahaul and Spiti and 3.0 cm at Keylong. 2.0 cm snowfall was recorded at Khandrala, Kufri and Narkanda in Shimla district.

Significant rainfall was also recorded at many places of the state. Jogindernagar received 13 mm of rains followed by Slapper 12.5 mm, Rohru 10 mm, Gohar 9 mm while Sarahan, Sujanpur Tira, Berthin, Nainadevi, Palampur, Seobagh, Shimla, Sundernagar, Dharamshala, Una, Solan received 5 to 7 mm of rains.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night recording a low of - 4.9°C while Dhaulakuan was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 20.3°C.

The fresh spells of snowfall and rains in the state has brought cheer to farmers as the prolonged dry spell had started to impact the rabi crop cultivation.