Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Social activist from Haryana in Cong’s OBC ideological advisory panel

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 07:26 am IST

Surendra Kumar, of Hisar remained active in the agitations of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes and he was Congress’s OBC morcha in-charge in Delhi for the last two years

A young social activist and professor are among 23 members of Congress’s newly announced OBC ideological advisory committee. Surendra Kumar Saini, a social activist and Subhash Saini, a professor at Kurukshetra university were included in the list by Congress’s national OBC chairman Anil Jaihind.

Surendra, a close confidante of Jaihind and Sirsa MP Kumar Selja, said that the Congress is continuously pressing for a national-level caste census. (File)
Surendra, a close confidante of Jaihind and Sirsa MP Kumar Selja, said that the Congress is continuously pressing for a national-level caste census. (File)

Surendra Kumar, of Hisar remained active in the agitations of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes and he was Congress’s OBC morcha in-charge in Delhi for the last two years. Surendra, a close confidante of Jaihind and Sirsa MP Kumar Selja, said that the Congress is continuously pressing for a national-level caste census.

“The ideological advisory committee of the Congress party is demanding breaking the 50% cap in providing reservation and ensuring suitable reservation for the OBCs, in education, service, political and other areas. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for social justice and standing for the cause of backward and scheduled castes. In Haryana also, OBC remained a strong core vote bank of the Congress and in the last three elections, it drifted from us,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Social activist from Haryana in Cong’s OBC ideological advisory panel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On