Social activist from Haryana in Cong’s OBC ideological advisory panel

A young social activist and professor are among 23 members of Congress’s newly announced OBC ideological advisory committee. Surendra Kumar Saini, a social activist and Subhash Saini, a professor at Kurukshetra university were included in the list by Congress’s national OBC chairman Anil Jaihind. Surendra, a close confidante of Jaihind and Sirsa MP Kumar Selja, said that the Congress is continuously pressing for a national-level caste census. (File)

Surendra Kumar, of Hisar remained active in the agitations of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes and he was Congress’s OBC morcha in-charge in Delhi for the last two years. Surendra, a close confidante of Jaihind and Sirsa MP Kumar Selja, said that the Congress is continuously pressing for a national-level caste census.

“The ideological advisory committee of the Congress party is demanding breaking the 50% cap in providing reservation and ensuring suitable reservation for the OBCs, in education, service, political and other areas. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for social justice and standing for the cause of backward and scheduled castes. In Haryana also, OBC remained a strong core vote bank of the Congress and in the last three elections, it drifted from us,” he added.