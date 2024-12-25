Sohana building collapse: Mohali MC identifies illegal high rises in five villages

After the tragic incident that exposed the functioning of the local administration after a building collapsed in Sohana village on Saturday killing two people in the debacle; Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has identified over 50 high rise illegal buildings in five villages under the Mohali Municipal Corporation building regulations including Sohana, Kumbhra, Mataur, Shahi Majra, and Mohali village. Mayor Sidhu said only three-storey buildings are permitted in the villages but many people have built multi-storey buildings in violation of the rules. (HT file)

A senior MC officer said while the survey to identify the dangerous and illegal structures is ongoing, notices are being issued to those already identified.

“We are not aiming to demolish the illegal or high rise structures in densely populated areas as it can be dangerous for nearby buildings or residents but we will seal these structures. We may demolish the structures in less populated areas. The corporation has issued around 30 notices in the last three months against illegal construction activities in five villages and necessary action is being taken against all the violators of building laws,” a senior MC official said.

The civic body has also issued a dedicated number and e-mail for registering complaints at 9463775070 and at municpalcorporationsasnagar@gmail.com.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu and senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal on Tuesday held a meeting with MC commissioner T Benith besides building branch officials and fire department officials regarding the unauthorised structures in the villages under the corporation.

Mayor Sidhu said only three-storey buildings are permitted in the villages but many people have built multi-storey buildings in violation of the rules.

“In these villages, unauthorised buildings have been built not only inside the lal dora but also outside it, against which action will be taken. I have issued instructions to fire officials during the meeting to check fire preparedness of all buildings in villages as they are at high risk in case of any accident, there is the highest risk of fire, which can cause more damage. Our teams have stopped the construction of the buildings whose construction was being done without getting the building plan passed”, the Mayor said.

Building branch officials to face disciplinary action

Mohali MC Commissioner T Benith sought explanation from the building branch which is responsible to check such violations but neglected illegal digging of a basement which led to the building collapse claiming two lives. Notably there are many high rise buildings constructed near the said site which the residents constructed without fear of law.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officers of the building branch after completion of the magistterial probe and MC probe”, a senior MC officer stated.

DC issue strict warning

Meanwhile deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Tuesday asked the district local bodies to ensure that all the ongoing constructions are as per the building bylaws and issue violation notice to avert any untoward incident in future.

Holding a meeting with additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj S Tidke, MC commissioner T Benith, ADC Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, ADC Sonam Chaudhary and chief minister field officer (CMFO) Deepankar Garg; DC Jain said the respective building branches should be made more responsive and accountable by ensuring timely action.

She added that merely approving drawings is not enough, rather one should inspect the ongoing constructions from time to time to check whether the construction is as per the bylaws/approved drawing.

Similarly, urging the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to check the violation in the construction of multi-storey buildings, Jain said the areas outside MC limits should be taken care of by GMADA to ensure no such tragic incidents happen in future.

“For the rural areas (lal dora) falling under the jurisdiction of gram panchayats, a separate letter will be sent to the rural development and panchayat department for adopting a stringent approach towards the mushrooming of high rise buildings in “lal lakeer” areas. The greed to house innocent people in such unapproved accommodations or digging of basements without the approval of appropriate authority will cost them dear,” she added.

Box:

Building contractor on the run

While Sohana police arrested the two owners of the building which collapsed and the adjacent plot where the basement was being dug, the building contractor Suresh Kumar continues to evade arrest.

As per police, excavation work was going on in the adjacent plot, also owned by the arrested accused, causing the land to sink, leading to the tragedy. The digging had started late Friday evening without proper precautionary measures or permission from Mohali municipal corporation, cops said.

The accused were booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Gagandeep Singh was also elected as a panch in the recently held panchayat polls.

Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur has been entrusted with the probe and has been asked to submit a report within three weeks.