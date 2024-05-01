Sohana double murder: Fourth accused lands in police net

Four months after five men murdered two youths and dumped their bodies on the railway track near Chilla village in Sohana in January, Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the fourth accused on Monday. The accused was identified as Akshay Kumar, 23, of Jagatpura, according to Mohali police. (HT File Photo)

The accused was identified as Akshay Kumar, 23, of Jagatpura. According to police, he was arrested from the office of a property dealer in Dehradun by a team led by Rattan Lal, station house officer, Sirhind, and Sugriv Rana, chowki in-charge, GRP Ropar.

On the run since the January 8 murder, Kumar, according to police, is among the key accused.

After taking shelter in multiple states, he started working with a property dealer in Dehradun, police said.

Around 3.30 am on January 8, a train driver had found the mutilated bodies of two youths, Raj Kamal and Manish, both natives of Uttar Pradesh (UP), on the railway track near Chilla village in Sohana.

Aamid, 22, alias Kaku, from UP, and a 17-year-old boy were the first to be arrested within a week of the crime.

They had revealed that they were partying with the victims in Jagatpura and had an altercation while drinking. Amid the fight, they slit the victims’ throats and stabbed them multiple times, before dumping their bodies on the railway lines.

The bodies were mutilated further after being run over by a train, said police.

Two weeks later, Sukhdev, alias Rahul, 30, a driver by profession, who had dumped the bodies on the railway track, surrendered at the Sohana police station.

Meanwhile, another key accused in the case, Sahil, remains at large. Police suspect that he is hiding in Hardoi, UP.

The accused are facing charges under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.