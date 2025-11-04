Sohana man held in ₹55-lakh immigration fraud case

The Sohana police on Sunday arrested a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, in connection with an immigration fraud case registered last year. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sohana SHO Amandeep Singh and post-in-charge Prashant Singh. (HT File)

Kuldeep Gill, the accused, who operated an office under the name Quinox Solutions in Sector 78, Mohali, has been remanded in police custody for two days.

The case, registered under Sections 406, 420, and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act, pertains to allegations that Gill cheated Jasvinder Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar, Haryana, of ₹54.98 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Despite repeated assurances, the complainant said, Gill neither provided the visa nor returned the money.

Police said Gill, who already has seven other FIRs registered against him in similar cases, was apprehended outside his residence.

DSP Harsimran Bal said, “We are investigating all aspects of the case and verifying financial transactions. We also expect that more victims may come forward with similar complaints. Anyone who has been cheated by the accused should contact the police without hesitation.”

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sohana SHO Amandeep Singh and post-in-charge Prashant Singh. Police further stated that investigation is ongoing to trace the money trail and identify any other persons involved in the fraud.