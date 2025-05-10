Sohana police nab vehicle lifters, recover eight stolen two-wheelers

Sohana police on Friday arrested two individuals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from them. The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Sing, alias Jassi, of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Vicky Kumar, alias Vicky, of Hoshiarpur. (iStock)

The arrests were made acting on the complaint by Rohit Jakhar. The complainant, of Rai Singh Nagar, Ganganagar district, currently residing at Premium Apartments, Sector 88, Mohali, told police that his Rajasthan-registered bullet motorcycle had been stolen.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified persons. Acting promptly, the police team traced and arrested the accused, identified as Jaspreet Sing, alias Jassi, of Sri Muktsar Sahib, currently residing in Lakhnaur village, and Vicky Kumar, alias Vicky, of Hoshiarpur, presently staying in a PG on Randhawa Road near the liquor vend.

Based on their disclosures, police recovered eight stolen two-wheelers from Kharar. The accused are currently being interrogated.