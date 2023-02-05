Soldier hurt in mine blast along LoC in Poonch
A soldier was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerni sector of Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The injured soldier was identified as A Rawat. Officials said during a routine patrol, the soldier mistakenly stepped over a mine around 11:15 am that left him injured. The soldier was immediately airlifted to army’s command hospital in Udhampur for treatment.