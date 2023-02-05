Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier hurt in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Soldier hurt in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 05, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Officials said during a routine patrol, the soldier mistakenly stepped over a mine around 11:15 am that left him injured. The soldier was immediately airlifted to army’s command hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerni sector of Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. (PTI File)
A soldier was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerni sector of Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. (PTI File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerni sector of Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The injured soldier was identified as A Rawat. Officials said during a routine patrol, the soldier mistakenly stepped over a mine around 11:15 am that left him injured. The soldier was immediately airlifted to army’s command hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out