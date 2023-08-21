News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jawan killed in Ladakh accident cremated in Himachal village

Jawan killed in Ladakh accident cremated in Himachal village

ByPTI, Shimla
Aug 21, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The mortal remains of soldier Vijay Kumar Gautam, who was killed in an accident in Leh district of Ladakh, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native village here on Monday.

The mortal remains of soldier Vijay Kumar Gautam, who was killed in an accident in Leh district of Ladakh, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native village here on Monday.

Army personnel pay tributes to Havildar Vijay Kumar inShimla on Monday.The mortal remains of soldier Vijay Kumar Gautam, who was killed in an accident in Leh district of Ladakh, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native village in Himachal on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Army personnel pay tributes to Havildar Vijay Kumar inShimla on Monday.The mortal remains of soldier Vijay Kumar Gautam, who was killed in an accident in Leh district of Ladakh, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native village in Himachal on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Nine soldiers, including Gautam, were killed while one sustained critical injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma on Saturday.

The body was airlifted to Annandale Ground in Shimla and from there, it was taken to Dimni, Gautam’s native village, where the last rites were conducted.The nephew of the deceased lit the funeral pyre in the presence of family members, including Gautam’s wife and two sons aged six and one and a half years, and hundreds of local residents.

Gautam joined the army in 2004.

Local MLA from Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency Vikramaditya Singh was present at the cremation. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the demise of the soldier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out