Jawan killed in Ladakh accident cremated in Himachal village

The mortal remains of soldier Vijay Kumar Gautam, who was killed in an accident in Leh district of Ladakh, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native village here on Monday. Army personnel pay tributes to Havildar Vijay Kumar inShimla on Monday.The mortal remains of soldier Vijay Kumar Gautam, who was killed in an accident in Leh district of Ladakh, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native village in Himachal on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Nine soldiers, including Gautam, were killed while one sustained critical injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma on Saturday.

The body was airlifted to Annandale Ground in Shimla and from there, it was taken to Dimni, Gautam’s native village, where the last rites were conducted.The nephew of the deceased lit the funeral pyre in the presence of family members, including Gautam’s wife and two sons aged six and one and a half years, and hundreds of local residents.

Gautam joined the army in 2004.

Local MLA from Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency Vikramaditya Singh was present at the cremation. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the demise of the soldier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON