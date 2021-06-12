Solid waste management in Chandigarh: Material recovery, transfer station inaugurated

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday inaugurated the first material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer station at the 3BRD solid waste treatment plant site in Industrial Area, Phase 2, here.

Addressing the gathering after inauguration of the station, Badnore said that the centre was the first one out of three to be constructed in the city. The other two were under construction at Industrial Area, Phase I, and Sector 25 (West).

Badnore said that the project was one of the components of the comprehensive solid waste management system as per SWM Rules, 2016, which aim at reducing time and cost involved in collection and transfer of waste, besides generating income by recovering reusable and recyclable waste.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said that door-to-door waste collection vehicles will bring segregated waste, both dry and wet, in different compartments to the material recovery facility that has dedicated space for sorting of recoverable dry waste into different categories like paper, card, recyclable plastics, glass bottles, metal etc.

Dry waste left after recovery of recyclable materials will be compacted in huge compactors to the compost plant located in Sector 25, Dadumajra. Weigh bridges have been provided for measurement of dry and wet waste within the facility.

He said that MRF facility was equipped with hopper-tippers and compactor capsules for transfer of waste from smaller vehicles to capsules where the waste will be compacted to one fifth of the original volume. The volume reduction will save cost of transportation of waste and space required for disposal of waste.

KK Yadav, MC commissioner-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, said that waste from Sectors 31, 32, 33,34, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, part 63, Industrial Area Phase 1, Ramdarbar, Hallomajra, Makhan Majra and Behlana was proposed to be brought at the 3BRD facility.

The station in Sector 25 (West) will cater to Sectors 1, 2, 3,4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, part 61, Maloya, Togan, Dhanas, Sarangpur, Shangari Wala, Khuda Lahora and Khuda Ali Sher. The remaining sectors will be catered to by the station at Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The stations will be equipped with parking facilities and vehicle washing facilities, monitored through 20 CCTV cameras. Each transfer station will have two conveyer belts, industrial shed, three weigh bridges, one wash system, compactor and trucks.