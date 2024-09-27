Sond, Bhagat assume charge

Two new cabinet ministers, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Mohinder Bhagat, assumed charge on Friday. Two new cabinet ministers, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Mohinder Bhagat, assumed charge on Friday. (HT File)

Sond, who was allocated tourism and cultural affairs, investment promotion, labour, industries and rural development and panchayats, took charge of office in presence of his family. He expressed gratitude to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the party for bestowing this responsibility on him. Sond said he will discharge his duties with full dedication, honesty and responsibility to serve Punjab and Punjabis. “Every effort will be made to give impetus to the progress of the state and prosperity of its people,” he added.

Bhagat also assumed office as the minister for defence services welfare, freedom fighters, and horticulture, in the presence of his colleagues Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Dr Balbir Singh, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and Hardeep Singh Mundian, party MLAs, and family members. He also thanked Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Mann for entrusting him with the responsibility. With his “extensive experience and passion for public service”, he pledged to make a lasting impact.

Bhagat shared his vision with the media, prioritising the well-being of defence personnel, veterans, and their families. He also vowed to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence. Both Sond and Bhagat are first-time MLAs.

Meanwhile, mining and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, who assumed charge on Thursday, said that his primary focus will be to ensure complete transparency in the department. Speaking at the Expression of Interest Workshop for integrated IT solutions and advanced technical systems related to mining activities in the state, he said, “Our goal is to account for every tonne of minerals extracted. We aim to boost revenue while making the system more transparent.”

He said that by implementing this system, the government seeks to create a robust framework that not only facilitates precise tracking and recording of raw/processed materials but also ensures that the revenue generated aligns with the state policy, which is crucial for maintaining financial integrity and supporting Punjab’s economic goals. “To combat illegal mining practices and enhance state revenue, the department is set to give a high-tech makeover to the existing system. The first phase of this modernisation effort involves installing weighbridges on a public-private participation (PPP) basis,” he added. Twelve multinational companies have shown interest in collaborating with the department of mines and geology on this initiative.