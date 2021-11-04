Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonia accepts Amarinder Singh’s resignation from Congress
Sonia accepts Amarinder Singh’s resignation from Congress

Amarinder Singh had sent his resignation on Tuesday, accusing Sonia and her two children, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, of a “midnight conspiracy” against him
AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday tweeted that Amarinder Singh’s resignation had been accepted by Sonia Gandhi. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the party.

He had sent resignation from the Congress on Tuesday, accusing Sonia and her two children, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, of a “midnight conspiracy” against him. He also announced the formation his separate party, Punjab Lok Congress.

“Hon’able Congress president has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted. Capt Amarinder had resigned from the CM’s post on September 18 following a long-drawn tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, four ministers and some MLAs. Charanjit Singh Channi, who was among the rebel ministers, was picked by the party as the next CM of the state.

