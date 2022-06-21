Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soon, Chandigarh to have its own centre for cyber security
The sanction for funds for the proposed Centre for Cyber Security Operation (CenCOP) is still awaited from the ministry.
The centre will also prepare strategies to deal with future challenges and will be the first such centre in the region to deal with rising cases of online frauds in Chandigarh (HT File)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a bid to tackle the rising cases of cybercrime, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given in-principle approval to an independent centre for cyber security in the city.

The sanction for funds for the proposed Centre for Cyber Security Operation (CenCOP) is still awaited from the ministry.

The UT administration has taken on board experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), police and educational institutions like Punjab Engineering College to frame a detailed proposal for setting up a state-of-the-art centre for research, training and case solving for cybercrimes .

The centre will also prepare strategies to deal with future challenges and will be the first such centre in the region to deal with rising cases of online frauds.

“Cyber security will be one of the main challenges in the coming years and we want Chandigarh to lead the way in the region and become a hub for cybercrime control,” a UT official said, adding that anti-drone technology will also be part of the proposed centre.

The proposal was recently submitted with the MHA for approval. Chandigarh Police will be the nodal agency for the project, which is expected to become operational within a year.

