Soon, Chandigarh to have its own centre for cyber security
In a bid to tackle the rising cases of cybercrime, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given in-principle approval to an independent centre for cyber security in the city.
The sanction for funds for the proposed Centre for Cyber Security Operation (CenCOP) is still awaited from the ministry.
The UT administration has taken on board experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), police and educational institutions like Punjab Engineering College to frame a detailed proposal for setting up a state-of-the-art centre for research, training and case solving for cybercrimes .
The centre will also prepare strategies to deal with future challenges and will be the first such centre in the region to deal with rising cases of online frauds.
“Cyber security will be one of the main challenges in the coming years and we want Chandigarh to lead the way in the region and become a hub for cybercrime control,” a UT official said, adding that anti-drone technology will also be part of the proposed centre.
The proposal was recently submitted with the MHA for approval. Chandigarh Police will be the nodal agency for the project, which is expected to become operational within a year.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics