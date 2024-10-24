Menu Explore
Soon, Karnal to get street food hub

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 25, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Residents and visitors in Karnal can soon enjoy a variety of street food, which adhere to high standards of hygiene, as the municipal corporation has started the process to set up a street food hub at Ramlila Ground on the lines of similar spots in other metro cities.

MC commissioner Niraj Kadiyan said the street food hub was being developed on the directions of the Government of India and the quality of food will be monitored by the Indian Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI).

“The street food hub will have 50 vends, and the entire project is estimated to cost 95 lakh. Our aim is to make it a one-stop destination where families can enjoy clean, flavourful street food. As the tender gets completed, the work order is likely to be issued to the agency by mid-November and the project will start after six months,” the commissioner said in a statement.

He further said that apart from water and toilet facility, there will also be a common sitting space for the customers.

