Soon, stopping on seven main roads in Chandigarh to invite fine

Stopping or parking your vehicle on seven main roads in Chandigarh will soon lead to a challan.
In the meeting of the State Level Road Safety Council on Wednesday, held under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal, it was decided to declare seven main roads in the city as “No Stopping” and “No Parking” zones to allow smooth movement of traffic.
These are Madhya Marg (from Dhillon Complex barrier to Sarangpur barrier), Dakshin Marg (from Zirakpur barrier to the traffic lights at Milk Colony, Dhanas), Udyog Path (from ITI light point to Sector 14/15-24/25 roundabout), Jan Marg (from High Court Chowk to Sector 42/43-52/53 roundabout), Himalaya Marg (from Sector 4/5-8/9 roundabout to Sector 51/52 light point), Purv Marg (from Bapu Dham Colony light point to Faidan barrier light point) and Sarovar Path (from Sector 5/6 dividing road near Sukhna Lake to Colony No. 5 light point).
A proposal to this effect was readied by the Chandigarh Traffic Police and was approved in the meeting. It will now be forwarded to the UT administration for notification.
“We have sent a proposal for declaring certain stretches as ‘No Stopping’ and ‘No Parking’ zones. Once the decision is notified by the administration, we will start issuing challans,” said Manisha Choudhary, senior superintendent of police, Traffic.
A similar drive was also initiated in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March. Back then, the restrictions were limited to Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg and Udyog Path, and over 80% of the violators were cabbies and auto-rickshaw drivers, who halt on main roads to pick and drop passengers.
Nearly 700 challans were issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act before the first lockdown came into force. Under the section, the first offence invites ₹500 fine, which is doubled subsequently.
Implementation of parking policy
The meeting also gave the go-ahead to implementation of the parking policy on pilot basis in Sectors 15, 22 and 35 that see heavy traffic movement. Under the policy, parking of vehicles will be allowed in designated areas only and violators will be challaned for wrong parking.
It was also decided to enforce the provision of extreme left lane for buses/trucks/ taxis/commercial vehicles on city roads, along with improvements in the existing mid-block pedestrian crossings for the safety of pedestrians.
Helmet to be mandatory for women too
At the meeting, it was also decided to modify the existing notification of the UT administration regarding wearing of helmets by female riders of two-wheelers.
As per the decision, all females riding two-wheelers will have to wear a helmet. Only women wearing a turban will be exempted. “We have sent a proposal to the transport department for amendment in the notification regarding exemption for Sikh women driving/pillion riding two-wheelers,” Choudhary said.
Other decisions
The council directed the departments concerned to provide arrow markings around roundabouts and on main carriageways before the zebra crossings.
They were also told to install signages regarding school ahead, zebra crossing, silence zone and speed signs near schools and hospitals in the city.
The focus of the meeting remained on rectifying blackspots/accident-prone areas through interventions such as construction of table-tops and installation of cautionary traffic signages, as well as improving the overall visibility on the roads.
Directions were issued regarding illumination of dark spots, and pedestrian and cycle tracks, and installation of reflective tapes on all roundabouts.
Departments were told to redesign rotaries to minimise the impact of vehicle collision and install strong iron grilles on dividers of V-2 & V-3 roads to prevent jay walking.
The council also directed distribution of special parking stickers among differently abled persons and earmarking of their designated parking spots at all lots.
