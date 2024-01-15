Soon, vets just a call away in Haryana: Minister

Haryana agriculture and farmer welfare minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Monday said that the government is soon going to launch a number for farmers, where health facility with a veterinary doctor will be just a call away. Haryana agriculture and farmer welfare minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Monday said that the government is soon going to launch a number for farmers, where health facility with a veterinary doctor will be just a call away. (HT Photo)

The minister said that under the calling facility, a vehicle with necessary medicines, doctor and compounder will soon reach the farmer to resolve the issue.

He said this during the concluding ceremony of this year’s potato expo and conclave at Potato Technology Centre in Karnal’s Shamgarh village.

Dalal said that the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and has insured 8.5 lakh livestock of the farmers in the state with loan facility also available for them.

The government is also going to build an international-level market for farmers on 550 acres of land in Sonepat’s Ganaur, he said.

“The agriculture budget that was ₹800 crore in 2014 has now touched ₹3,900 crore. Today nano urea is being sprayed through drones for ₹100 and farmers are moving towards technology-enabled farming. We have ensured that the crop money goes to the farmer’s account within 72 hours, which earlier used to go to the middleman,” he added.

At the occasion, director general of horticulture department Arjun Singh said that Haryana is continuously progressing in producing potato seeds and the crop is largely cultivated in areas of Karnal and Kurukshetra, thus the centre was established in Shamgarh.