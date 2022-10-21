Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Space constraint: Commission agents boycott paddy purchase at Sangrur

Space constraint: Commission agents boycott paddy purchase at Sangrur

Published on Oct 21, 2022 07:22 PM IST

Commission agents said that there is a lack of space in the grain market of Sangrur. The agents have urged the administration to make adequate arrangements to resolve the problem.

Pawan Kumar, president of the Aarthtia Association Sangrur, said that the administration is ignoring the matter. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Commission agents (aarthiyas) on Friday indefinitely boycotted purchase of paddy at grain markets of Sangrur, while demanding to declare rice shellers as temporary grain markets. Commission agents said that there is a lack of space in the grain market of Sangrur and they have urged the administration to make adequate arrangements to resolve the problem.

Pawan Kumar, president of the Aarthtia Association Sangrur, said that the administration is ignoring the matter. “We are asking the administration to either make adequate arrangements for needed space or declare rice shellers as temporary grain markets. We have met administration on this matter multiple times but to no avail. We are forced to go on an indefinite strike,” said Kumar.

“As of now we have boycotted purchase at only grain markets of Sangrur and nearby purchase centres, but if the administration fails to resolve the matter, we will boycott purchase at all grain markets of the district,” Kumar added.

Rajinder Singh (62), resident of Mangewal village, said, “I have been waiting for arthiyas since morning and they informed me that they are on strike. Now I have to sit in the market and wait for their strike to end.”

Jaspal Singh Ghuman, District Mandi Officer, said, “We are resolving the issue and we will not let any farmers to face any problem.”

