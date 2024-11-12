Spat between bus, car driver leaves Zirakpur road blocked

In yet another case of frayed tempers on the road, commuters were stranded in a long traffic jam on the busy Zirakpur highway on Monday following a heated argument between a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus driver and a car driver over right of way that spiraled into a full-scale road blockage. PRTC drivers blocked the Zirakpur highway with their buses as a result of the altercation over right of way. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred near the Kalka light point, close to the Zirakpur bus stand. Eyewitnesses reported that the PRTC bus, en route from Zirakpur to Patiala, was exiting the bus stand when the car driver, honking from behind, became aggressive. Both drivers allegedly exchanged abuses, prompting the bus driver to stop his vehicle in front of the car, blocking its path.

The conflict intensified as the bus driver accused the car driver of attempting to snatch the bus keys. In solidarity, other PRTC buses along the route also halted in the middle of the road, resulting in a massive traffic jam. Bus passengers and commuters were caught in the conflict, with many forced to navigate the congested roadway on foot.

Zirakpur police reached the scene and managed to clear the jam after about 30 minutes. They directed both drivers to the police station to resolve the issue.

Puneet, the car driver and a Zirakpur resident, told police he was travelling from Chandigarh, when the PRTC bus blocked part of the road. After he asked the bus driver to move, he alleged the bus driver began hurling abuses and later became physically aggressive.

In response, Raj Balvinder, head of the PRTC Bus Drivers’ Union, asserted that the car driver provoked the confrontation by removing the bus keys and physically confronting the bus conductor.

Both parties lodged formal police complaints and have been called on Tuesday by Baltana police for further investigation.

According to Vijay Kumar, the bus driver involved, he was simply trying to exit the bus stand when the car driver suddenly approached and began hurling insults. The bus conductor reportedly attempted to discuss the issue with the car driver, who then allegedly tried to grab the bus keys and initiated a physical altercation, he alleged.