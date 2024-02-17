Spate of armed robberies: Jewellery shop targeted in Panchkula after liquor vend heist

Two days after four men opened fire and robbed a roadside cigarette vendor, after looting liquor and cash from an adjacent liquor vend in Baltana, another armed robbery bid occurred at a jewellery shop in Madanpur, Panchkula, located 9 km away, on Thursday. Four robbers fired shots at a jeweller in Madanpur, Panchkula, in an attempt to loot his shop. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Attempting to loot jewellery from his shop, the four robbers opened fire at him, but he managed to dodge the shots, shop owner Mohinderpal Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, told police.

Running his shop in Madanpur, Sector 26, Panchkula, since 2006, Singh said he was about to down the shutters around 8.30 pm on Thursday, when the robbers, one of them carrying a bag, struck.

Hearing his cries for help, other shopkeepers rushed to his aid, prompting the robbers to flee. Even while fleeing, they fired four more gunshots, Singh alleged.

A case under Section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area for leads about the accused.

On Tuesday night, firing two shots, four robbers had made off with cigarettes worth ₹8,000 and ₹4,000 in cash, shortly after executing another gunpoint robbery at a nearby liquor vend on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway in Baltana. Threatening a liquor vend worker at gunpoint, they snatched ₹15,000 in cash and also picked liquor bottles worth around ₹16,000. The case remains unsolved.