Speak up in BJP forum, not publicly: Jai Ram to Dhawala

Leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday warned his BJP colleague and former minister Ramesh Dhawala against airing his views against the party in public. Leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

“The BJP is a disciplined party. If any issue has to aired, it should be done on a party platform,” Thakur said, responding to the growing resentment in the party’s state unit after the leader from Dehra recently targeted the state unit leadership for ignoring “old leaders”.

Thakur said, “If Dhawala has any complaint, he should speak up on a party platform and refrain raising issues publicly. Even though Dhawala lost the election, the previous government gave him respect and honour with a cabinet rank.”

Dhawala had said that he was hurt by the Himachal Pradesh BJP leadership’s behaviour with “old leaders” and had even hinted at forming a third front. He has been reaching out to disgruntled party workers in Dehra and Jwalamukhi constituencies.

“I had to speak publicly because no one bothered to call me for seven months. I was ignored in the block-level elections, too. I will raise these issues at the right place and at the right time,” he said.

Former chief minister Shanta Kumar had also voiced his concern through a social media post recently, saying: “People should be welcomed (into the party), but the respect of the old ones should not be lowered.”