Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speak up in BJP forum, not publicly: Jai Ram to Dhawala

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 03, 2025 06:29 PM IST

Jai Ram Thakur cautions Dehra leader and former minister Dhawala, who had recently criticised his own party for ignoring “old leaders”

Leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday warned his BJP colleague and former minister Ramesh Dhawala against airing his views against the party in public.

Leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File)
Leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

“The BJP is a disciplined party. If any issue has to aired, it should be done on a party platform,” Thakur said, responding to the growing resentment in the party’s state unit after the leader from Dehra recently targeted the state unit leadership for ignoring “old leaders”.

Thakur said, “If Dhawala has any complaint, he should speak up on a party platform and refrain raising issues publicly. Even though Dhawala lost the election, the previous government gave him respect and honour with a cabinet rank.”

Dhawala had said that he was hurt by the Himachal Pradesh BJP leadership’s behaviour with “old leaders” and had even hinted at forming a third front. He has been reaching out to disgruntled party workers in Dehra and Jwalamukhi constituencies.

“I had to speak publicly because no one bothered to call me for seven months. I was ignored in the block-level elections, too. I will raise these issues at the right place and at the right time,” he said.

Former chief minister Shanta Kumar had also voiced his concern through a social media post recently, saying: “People should be welcomed (into the party), but the respect of the old ones should not be lowered.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On