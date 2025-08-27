Speaker rejects privilege motion against Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday rejected the notice for privilege motion against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharmashala Sudhir Sharma. Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday rejected the notice for privilege motion against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharmashala Sudhir Sharma. (HT Photo)

Sharma had submitted a privilege motion against Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of repeatedly misleading the legislative assembly and providing “false and inconsistent” information on various issues.

While rejecting the same, the Speaker ruled that the notice received by him for privilege motion did not have reference to the rules. He added that the allegations that are unsubstantiated will be rejected outrightly. He said Sudhir had raised the issue of the contempt of the House but he had written to him with no proof.

“The House is a platform to keep the voice of the people but not to drive politics,” said the speaker while listing out a few measures like all the matters raised in the House that are not part of the subject of question will not be part of record. He added that to run the House smoothly the speaker ruled that anything that is against the dignity of any member will not be part of the record.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Sharma said that he will again be submitting the notice with amends made as pointed out by the speaker.

War of words between revenue minister, Oppn

The war of words between Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and the opposition continued even on Tuesday.

The uproar began when Negi, speaking under a point of order, attempted to raise an issue to which the Opposition members protested.

Addressing the assembly, Negi said the opposition was boycotting him because it “does not want to hear the truth.”

“When leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was not in the House yesterday, his MLAs asked me questions and the proceedings ran smoothly. But today, with Jai Ram present, the House could not function. The opposition is divided into factions: one group wants to boycott me, another wants to ask me questions. This shows they are in confusion. When Jai Ram was CM, he could not improve the state’s financial situation,” said Negi while talking to the media later outside the assembly.

Responding, Jai Ram said the opposition is under no obligation to hear Negi’s statements, accusing the minister of using language “against the norms of decorum.”