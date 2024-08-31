Special anti-drug drive to be started in Himachal: Governor

To curb the drug abuse menace in Himachal Pradesh, a special campaign would be run at the district level by involving representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and BDC members, said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla being felicitated by rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh during a meeting to run a special campaign against drug abuse at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Saturday. (ANI)

Later, this campaign will be started in a phased manner throughout the state in an effective manner with the help of police and education department among others, he said while chairing a meeting in presence of rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh.

He said the department can work not only for developmental works at the village level but also for creating awareness about the various issues. “There is a need to run a joint campaign by panchayati raj and education departments to curb the drug menace in the state”, said Shukla. Such a campaign was launched in Una district for a year or so yielding positive results, he said.

He stressed the need to make people aware at the rural level through video messages, etc. He directed the department to submit a detailed report in this regard so that appropriate action could be ensured soon.