Special DGP leads cordon & search operation to bust drug hideouts in Mohali

Mohali police on Sunday held a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jagatpura Colony and Guru Nanak Colony near Phase 11 to bust a drug supply chain. (From left) Special DGP Arpit Shukla, DIG Nilambari Jagdale and SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg during the operation on Sunday. (HT photo)

Senior police officers, however, remained tight-lipped about the outcome of the operation, not sharing any recovery, arrest or FIR registered.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The operation was led by special director general of police (DGP) law Arpit Shukla along with deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ropar range Nilambari Jagdale and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg.

The drive was part of a state-level cordon and search conducted by police across the state at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable areas with a focus on controlling drug supply at “point of sale”.

The operation was conducted on the directions of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav from 11 am to 2 pm, simultaneously, in all 28 police districts of the state.

Senior officials, including range additional director generals of police (ADGs)/ inspector generals of police (IGPs)/ DIGs, and commissioners of police/ SSPs were asked to personally supervise the operation in their respective districts.

Scores of police personnel conducted a surprise check in the said areas of Mohali.

“Punjab Police, in their sincere efforts to eradicate drug menace from the border state, has been following a multi-pronged strategy- enforcement, deaddiction and prevention (EDP). Under the enforcement part, police have been focusing on controlling drug supply at point of sale by booking small drug peddlers. Meanwhile, illegally acquired properties of key smugglers’ business are being forfeited under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. We have already seized properties worth over ₹200 crore from the drug smugglers in the past one year,” Shukla said.

The special DGP said in order to avoid any nexus between police and drug peddlers, major reshuffling will be done for the cops who have overstayed at their current postings.

Notably, there is a lot of resentment among head constables to inspectors related to their transfers as the government decided to transfer officials who have stayed for over eight years or have been deployed at the same police station for a prolonged time.

Over 100 such police staff have been included in a list prepared by Mohali police.