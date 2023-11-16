close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding biggest killer on Ludhiana roads, 61% lives claimed in 2022

Speeding biggest killer on Ludhiana roads, 61% lives claimed in 2022

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Nov 17, 2023 05:20 AM IST

Road and transport ministry’s ‘Road Accidents in India 2022’ report showed that out of 467 road mishaps reported in the city in 2022, a total of 298 accidents were caused by speeding

Speeding is one of the biggest killers on city roads. Out of 364 deaths reported in the city in 2022, 222 fatalities were caused by speeding.

In 2022, a total of 298 accidents were caused by speeding. (HT PHOTO)
In 2022, a total of 298 accidents were caused by speeding. (HT PHOTO)

Road and transport ministry’s ‘Road Accidents in India 2022’ report showed that out of 467 road mishaps reported in the city in 2022, a total of 298 accidents were caused by speeding. In the 298 road mishaps, a total of 222 commuters lost their lives, which is 61% of total deaths. Ninety nine commuters suffered injuries in 298 mishaps caused by speeding.

According to the report, 21 deaths were caused by drunken driving in 18 road mishaps. Jumping red lights is the second highest killer in the city. A total of 58 people lost their lives in 74 mishaps caused by jumping red lights in the city.

A total of 47 road mishaps were caused by using mobile phones in 2022. In the 47 mishaps, 32 people lost their lives and 28 suffered injuries. Driving a vehicle on the wrong side caused 30 mishaps in which 31 people lost their lives in the city.

National Road Safety Council member Dr Kamal Soi said that poor road infrastructure and lack of planned traffic management are other major factors behind the fatal road mishaps.

He said that the authorities have to keep a check on speeding.

Soi said that they have installed speed radars to check the speed of vehicles going out of the city, instead of controlling the speed of vehicles entering the city.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

