Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Power supply hit as speeding car knocks over transformer

Ludhiana: Power supply hit as speeding car knocks over transformer

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 23, 2023 11:09 PM IST

The incident, near gate number 4, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, led to a disruption in power supply to Udham Singh Nagar for nearly 12 hours

After a speeding car collided with a transformer near gate number 4 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the area witnessed a power outage for nearly 12 hours.

The damaged transformer near Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, gate number 4 after the speeding car rammed into it in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The damaged transformer near Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, gate number 4 after the speeding car rammed into it in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the accident took place at approximately 4 am on Sunday morning when a city resident’s speeding car collided with the 500 kw transformer. The driver, who sustained head injury, was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Tarun Jain, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, said , “Residents have lodged complaints regarding the lack of power supply. Instead of just repairing the old transformer, the department should consider replacing it with a new one, especially during the summer season.”

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited executive engineer Rajesh Kumar, said, “The incident led to an extensive power disruption lasting approximately 12 hours in Udham Singh Nagar. We have repaired the damaged transformer. The estimated loss amounts to around 2 lakh. Additionally, we have filed a complaint against the car driver at the PAU police station.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out