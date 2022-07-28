Speeding car kills cyclist in Mohali

A speeding car claimed the life of a 65-year-old cyclist in Phase 11 on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gurnam Singh, a resident of Shafipur village, near Sohana.

Phase 11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said Gurnam worked for a private school in Sector 66.

Around 7.30 am on Wednesday, he was cycling to work. As he reached near Bawa White House in Phase 11, a speeding Swift Dzire car hit his cycle, injuring him seriously.

After hitting the cycle, the car jumped over the road divider and hit the boundary wall of an industrial unit in Phase 11, before coming to a halt. The car driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind, the SHO said.

Gurnam was rushed to the Sohana hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police official said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused car driver.