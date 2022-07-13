Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar

Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar on Monday night.

The accident took place around 11.30pm. CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and Gagandeep, 29 of New Hamida Colony – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision.

The victims were unmarried. Gagandeep ran a home-based workshop on computer repairs, while Manpreet worked at a transport company.

A case was registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).