Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar
chandigarh news

Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar

Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar
CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and Gagandeep, 29 of New Hamida Colony – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision. (Representative Image/HT File)
CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and Gagandeep, 29 of New Hamida Colony – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar on Monday night.

The accident took place around 11.30pm. CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and Gagandeep, 29 of New Hamida Colony – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision.

The victims were unmarried. Gagandeep ran a home-based workshop on computer repairs, while Manpreet worked at a transport company.

A case was registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Since June 17, Chandigarh tricity area had been recording over 90 cases daily and the number had even shot up to 217 on June 25. (Shutterstock)

    Chandigarh tricity area records 181 fresh Covid cases

    /Mohali/Panchkula Tricity's daily Covid cases witnesses a spurt on Tuesday with 181 fresh infections, a- significant increase from 69 cases on Monday. On Tuesday, Chandigarh led the tally with 74 cases, up from 34 the day before; Mohali's cases rose from 22 to 66 and Panchkula also saw a jump from 13 to 41 in the same period. With this, tricity's active caseload also rose from 764 to 821 over the past 24 hours.

  • The woman, identified as Manjot Kaur, 29, a resident of Phase-10, was arrested with 52gm heroin on Tuesday. She was allegedly on her way to Amritsar to deliver the consignment when she was caught. (HT Photo)

    Mohali | Class-12 dropout nabbed with 52gm heroin, earned 80,000 a month

    A 29-year-old woman whose husband was arrested for drug smuggling a few years ago, took the same route to provide for Manjot's family and managed to have a lavish life before she ended up in the police net. The woman, identified as a resident of Phase-10, 29, Manjot Kaur, was arrested with 52gm heroin on Tuesday. Manjot returned to her parents' house in Mohali in 2019 and got into drug peddling for easy money.

  • A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan at Zirakpur police station (HT File)

    Mohali | Two aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan held with drugs, arms

    Two close aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan landed in the police net near Aerocity in Mohali. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, both residents of Sandaur village of Malerkotla district. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Zirakpur police station.

  • The junior engineer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 in his office in Sector 40, Chandigarh. (HT File)

    Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting 8,000 bribe

    A junior engineer with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on hSatish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh. A resident of Maloya, Rajinder, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.

  • Passing-out parade of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). recruits in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

    Yogi accuses previous govts of ‘conspiring’ to end key UP police force

    Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end a key UP police force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out