Speeding school van mow down a four-year-old in Ludhiana

A speeding school van mowed down a four-and-a-half year old boy in Lopon village, Samrala. The victim’s mother and maternal uncle also suffered injuries in the incident. Two adults including victim’s mother got injured in the accident at Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

At least 12 children were on-board the school van but escaped unhurt in the mishap. After the incident, which took place around 8.30 am, the van’s driver shifted students to another van and fled from the spot.

On being informed, Samrala police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver.

The victim has been identified as Yashraj Singh of Khanna. He and his mother Taranjit Kaur, 32, had come to see her parents in Lopon village. On Monday morning, Inderjit Singh, Taranjit’s brother was going to drop them at off their house in Khanna on a bike.

They injured victims were rushed to the hospital. Doctors said Taranjit’s condition was serious.

According to the eyewitnesses, minutes after the victim left the house, a speeding Satya Bharti School, Madhpur, can coming from Beeja hit the bike from the front. Such was the impact of the collision that the child died at the spot. His mother and uncle fell on the roadside- and suffered serious injuries. Onlookers rushed the victims to hospital and informed the police.

Onlookers added that the visibility was low at the time of the incident due to fog, which could have caused the mishap.

Samrala police station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Rao Varinder Singh said a case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified driver and a hunt is on for his arrest.