Speeding vehicle snuffs out two lives in Panchkula hit-and-run

Published on Dec 31, 2022 04:29 AM IST

The victims were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Hunny (22), and Harender Singh, alias Munny (20), both residents of Dhamala village in Pinjore.

The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two men in their early 20s were crushed to death after a speeding vehicle allegedly hit their bike near Amravati Enclave in Panchkula on Thursday night.

The victims were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Hunny (22), and Harender Singh, alias Munny (20), both residents of Dhamala village in Pinjore.

The accident took place when the duo was heading towards Panchkula on a bike.

Fellow villager and an eyewitness, Gurbagh told the police that on reaching near the flyover, a speeding car, which was following them, hit them from the rear.

“Both fell in the middle of the road. The driver dragged them under the car for a few meters and left,” he told the police.

Police reached the site and took the bodies to the civil hospital where these were kept in the mortuary. Autopsies were performed on Friday and the bodies were handed over to the family.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.

Saturday, December 31, 2022
