Spice of Life: Awful to awesome on a linguistic roller-coaster

From the at-your-doorstep delivery services and urge to click pictures of aesthetic presentation of dishes on social media before the true pleasure of eating, to the quick-fix scrolling for DIY creativity rather than brainstorming creative ideas, we are living in a world spinning on the axis of convenience and change. The oft-quoted axiom, Change is the only constant, rings true in every possible sense. Let’s look at the evolution of certain buzz words, such as “aesthetic” or “grooming”. Once comfortably ensconced in art galleries, design spaces and philosophy departments, aesthetic now basks in the flickering glow of social media feeds, cashing on soft filters, and surgically sculpted dimples and jawlines. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Not only are the cultural ethos, social surroundings, geopolitics, or the physical spaces transforming but also our linguistic world is on a roller-coaster ride. And if we don’t update ourselves, we might find ourselves obsolete like yellowing paper road maps or moldy phonebooks. By the way, awful which once meant “worthy of awe”, has come to acquire a negative meaning in the current usage with “awesome” screaming triumphantly in daily conversations, having defeated its poor opponent.

Consider for example, the word “witch”, passed down to us, generally through fairy tales. An old haggard woman, with a pointed nose, riding a broom and in association with the Devil – an image that always instilled fear. But if we dive deeper into their history, there is a story of persecution and oppression in the form of witch hunts. Today, that narrative has taken a dramatic twist. Modern-day witches have rebranded themselves as they reclaim the title “witch” as a tool of empowerment, female agency, spiritual connection, and they practice healing — in circles, holding candles and crystals. Who knew broomsticks could become symbols of liberation?

How can the Kardashians, who are known for their heavy use of cosmetic surgery to alter their features, be the stand-ins for our idea of aesthetics or how can the hyper-sexualised Bratz dolls be thought of as aesthetic reproductions of beauty? These are the current add-ons to the meaning of "aesthetic", which may not sound pleasant to everyone.

Once, grooming simply meant brushing your hair or your pet’s, or sprucing up your personality. How this word underwent a seismic shift is bewildering. In the era of social media apps, the word, “grooming”, has taken on a sinister turn as it’s come to mean online manipulative tactics by pedophiles with an intention to commit sexual assault on an innocent victim.

A little aside here, but I was amused to know that our Atithi Devo Bhav – the guests – were not too welcome, if we go by the Latin etymology, as the word originally meant “a stranger”, “an enemy.” From there it must have picked up cultural and geographical colours, and by the time it reached us, it was purged of its negative connotations. But don’t we know that the negative subterranean current persists in our collective unconscious? Who has not been a victim of the arrival of unwanted, intrusive guests, amusingly represented in a Bollywood film, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Whether we cringe, wonder, or feel flabbergasted at these semantic gymnastics, the bottomline is that words are alive and kicking with endless possibilities of meanings as they rebel, mutate, or are refurbished. As we inhabit this lexically thrilling world, where words keep passing through different socio-cultural tunnels, picking up new outfits and identities from its walls, don’t be in for a shock if someone calls you a “witch” because that may actually be the highest compliment you have ever received so far.

The writer is an assistant professor of English at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh. She can be reached at sunainajain@mcmdavcwchd.in