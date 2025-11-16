Spice of Life | Calm, connected to nature, space to reflect and create

Chetna Sharma Our hearts craved peace, and we found it in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, in a quaint little town called Andretta (Shutterstock)

Around the time of my daughter’s birthday, our family follows a cherished tradition — taking a vacation together. It’s our way of stepping away from the everyday hustle, celebrating her special day, and reconnecting as a family. This year, however, we chose a different kind of escape. Instead of bustling tourist spots or jam-packed itineraries, we longed for rest, tranquility, and time to simply be. Our hearts craved peace, and we found it in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, in a quaint little town called Andretta.

Nestled amid lush valleys and framed by the mighty Dhauladhars, Andretta feels like a place where time slows down. It wasn’t a destination we had planned with great detail; rather, it found us — a hidden gem away from the clamour of city life. As soon as we arrived, we felt the difference. The air was crisp and cool, scented with pine and wildflowers. Birds chirped joyfully in the trees, and butterflies danced around in the sunlight, as if welcoming us to their peaceful world.

What we didn’t expect was the rich artistic legacy woven into the very soul of this little village. Andretta is not just any hillside town; it’s known as an artist’s village.

Once home to the legendary painter Sobha Singh and theatre doyenne Nora Richards, the place still carries the gentle spirit of creativity and inspiration. As we walked through the village lanes, surrounded by quiet homes, clay walls, and vibrant gardens, we began to understand why the artists chose Andretta as their sanctuary.

We visited the Sobha Singh Art Gallery, where his iconic portraits, including the famous one of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, left us in awe. There was something deeply moving about standing in the same space where he once worked, gazing at the brushstrokes that have now become part of cultural history.

But the artistic heritage of Andretta doesn’t stop with paintings. The village is also home to the Andretta Pottery and Craft Society. We met students and artists from across India, all drawn to this peaceful retreat to learn and practise the timeless art of pottery. Watching them shape clay on the wheel, turning raw earth into delicate vessels with such grace and patience, was nothing short of mesmerising. My daughter, curious and wide-eyed, even got a chance to try her hand at the wheel, a moment she’ll treasure forever.

What truly struck me throughout our stay was the deep sense of stillness. There were no blaring horns, no constant notifications, no deadlines to chase. Just the rustle of leaves, the buzzing of insects, and the distant murmur of mountain winds. In that silence, I found answers to questions I didn’t even know I ever had. I realised why so many artists found their muse here — it’s the calm, the connection to nature, and the space to reflect and create.

By the time we packed our bags and began our journey back, our hearts felt full. Andretta had given us not just rest, but renewal. It reminded us of the beauty in slowing down, in listening — not just to the world around us, but to ourselves as well.

Now, whenever I close my eyes and think of Andretta, I don’t just remember a place, I remember a feeling. One of peace, inspiration, and quiet joy. I know, without a doubt, that we’ll return someday.

The writer teaches mathematics at MM Modi College, Patiala, and can be reached at drchetna.modicollege@gmail.com.