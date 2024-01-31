Spice of Life: Reflections on journey to Ayodhya and beyond

In December, I was sounded regarding the possibility of being invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The feeling was of elation, tinged with devotion, of course, and laced with some scepticism. I made my reservation for the 14-hour overnight train journey. It’s only much later that the Ayodhya airport and Vande Bharat train were unveiled. Within a week of the reservation, I cancelled it on account of multiple apprehensions. There were issues of sanctity, politicisation and above all, logistics. The Ayodhya experience was overwhelming, the sheer scale and orchestration was magical, writes Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd). (Amit Shah X)

Growing up in Rajasthan and with my father heading temple trusts as Devasthan commissioner, bonding with temples and deities only grew. The army cemented it as my regimental religion. In keeping with the secular ethos, my commandants gave me commands of only Rajput and Jat squadrons and kept me away from the Sikh squadron. During our visit to 63 Cavalry, my regiment, Anita reflexively remarked that we first go to a temple. This was as the civilian driver stopped in front of a gurdwara.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The sway of Raja Ram was driven home in 1989 as we had to proceed for field-firing. Our tanks had to be ferried in tank-transporters for loading on the special train. The railways gave limited time for loading, levying heavy demurrage penalties. Marshalling transporters, loading tanks, unloading, both on and off transporters and railway rakes, requires skill and control. As we were about to complete the loading, suddenly drivers reported snags and the process was frozen. It resumed soon after the telecast of Ramayana finished.

Discretion is essential in command, so I let it pass, with a minor rebuke to the detachment commander. On the return journey, I realised that we had another telecast coming up. I planned a surprise stop and got the screening done. It was gratifying to hear troops shouting, “Raja Ramachandra ki jai” and equally humbling to hear, “KJ Sahib ki jai”.

While in Delhi, my Uber driver, a fauji kid, put my Ayodhya journey back on course, albeit, on wings this time as I made flight bookings. He was gushing about the transformation of his city. He asked why not go when Ram-Lalla has invited you, as a sort of VIP? Things will be more organised and controlled. The most reassuring factor was that the army consented to help with logistics.

The Ayodhya experience was overwhelming, the sheer scale and orchestration was magical. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his oratory skills, delivered yet another superlative speech. The themes were for unifying, progress and most importantly, discipline (maryada). This was boosted by his 11-day special penance.

The only disconcerting note was when so-called VIPs were allowed regulated darshan, while we witnessed an uncontrolled surge, bordering on a stampede. Leading the charge were sadhus, this even when Gurbani extols: Mere Ram Rai, tu Santaan ka, Sant tere (My Lord Ram, you are for sages and they are yours).” I pray that Ram helps keep internal demons (Ravans) in check and enables us to live in discipline.

The writer is a freelance contributor and can be reached at singhkayjay3363@gmail.com