Spice of Life Retracing Texas train journey of a lifetime

That overwhelming feeling from the morning of last January while spotting my train slowly arriving in Longview, a small Texas town, somehow stayed with me. The Amtrak train, Texas Eagle, numbered 21, had commenced its journey a day prior at noon from Chicago. I was booked till Austin, the capital of Texas, where I was going for the first time. A view of the skyscrapers from the quaint Austin railway station. (HT Photo)

The train being a double-decker, I headed to the upper level, which was almost packed with families and old couples. I was fortunate to get the window seat, which offered the best view from the moment we pulled out. We passed through forests, farmlands and sleepy towns that were still decked up with Christmas decorations. Sometimes lakes and rivers and busy highways appeared, while at other times the sombre sight of graveyards changed my train of thoughts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

I enjoyed listening to the announcements even though they were simply about the next station, where upon arrival I looked on as welcome and goodbye scenes played out. Announcements from the lady in the dining coach were amusing too, specially how she listed out the menu or kept us updated with her break time, clearly aimed to make us laugh.

Two hours into the journey, I entered the dining coach, which was a beautiful example of a restaurant on wheels. Some passengers were seated, enjoying their meals and the view, while others were leaving with their snacks and mugs of coffee from the same lady behind the counter. Her smile exuded a beautiful warmth.

I enjoyed the live radio music playing in the background. As I approached her for coffee and began complimenting her on her attitude, she offered me a free cup of coffee. “Consider it as a thanks from me,” said the lady, who seemed to be in her 40s. She was not only performing her duty but also spreading much-needed happiness.

The journey was punctuated with fresh-air stops, allowing passengers to step out and stretch. I enjoyed the longest stop of two hours at Fort Worth, where I stepped out of the station to enjoy a leisurely walk on the streets. A few steps from the station, I stumbled upon the same spot, where late US president John F Kennedy gave his last speech, just a day before his assassination in Dallas. He is remembered there with a sculpture and just opposite to it is the Hilton hotel, where Kennedy spent his last night. Upon return to the train, I couldn’t hold back a conversation with my co-passengers. My walk gifted me with this historic surprise.

As Austin was not far, the setting sun added to my excitement. I was feeling the spirit of the poet in me, while I watched the live painting of nature’s best mood. When Austin arrived, it was almost 7 and I couldn’t believe it was the capital city’s station as it was nothing more than a small vintage building. Stepping out, it looked like an incredible painting as the train’s engine was facing the beautifully lit up skyscrapers.

My friend, also my host, had come to pick me up. Leaving the station and bidding adieu to the train left me emotional, which is why we stayed till it remained halted. As it eventually departed for its last station, St Antonio, I felt it also carried a part of my heart. Instead of just waiting for the destination, I ensured I enjoyed every moment of the journey. Well that’s how life’s journey should be, too, isn’t it?

(The writer is a freelance contributor)

rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com