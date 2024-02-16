Spice of life | Tea, biscuits and art of decision making

Half of human life is spent in resolving dilemmas that have no resolution. Wake up when your alarm buzzes or enjoy the snooze button for a few more minutes; resist the craving for an extra helping of your favourite dessert or succumb to the desire; take a shower on a winter morning when it’s bone-chilling or give it a pass; responding promptly to work emails or indulging in a few more minutes of morning serenity are some of the common impasses we face on a day-to-day basis. The biggest human predicament to date, however, is to strike the right balance between dunking a biscuit long enough to absorb the tea’s flavour without letting it disintegrate into a soggy mess. (Representational Image)

The art of biscuit dipping is indeed a unique and personal challenge for many tea enthusiasts. How much time and what temperature is appropriate to dip the biscuit, is still a conundrum for most.

In a more playful context, the quandary of determining the ideal duration and temperature for dipping a biscuit in tea can be likened to the King’s enquiries in Leo Tolstoy’s Three Questions. The King sought guidance to questions like what is the right time to begin everything, who are the right people to seek counsel from and what is the most important thing to do. The biscuit-dipping dilemma reflects the whimsical yet relatable nature of seeking precision in seemingly simple decisions, akin to the King’s quest for wisdom.

For tea enthusiasts who take delight in pairing their favourite beverage with biscuit-dunking, this ritual becomes a true measure of their diligence. When the delicate balance of time and temperature is surpassed, the unfortunate consequence is that the biscuit follows a trajectory of its own, leading to the descent of the once-crisp snack into the depths of the teacup. Now faced with a dilemma, the tea connoisseur must decide whether to salvage the submerged half using a spoon or to shift focus to the still-intact portion, a classic to be or not to be scenario. In the spirit of resilience, one might adopt the adage that there’s no use crying over spilt milk, or in this case, the dissolved half of the biscuit.

Observing the swirls of the perfectly brewed tea, man contemplates the transient nature of such culinary mishaps, a spoon may rescue the submerged half, but the remaining intact portion beckons, posing a metaphorical choice. Amid life’s prevailing uncertainties, it’s not only important to rejoice over a perfect dunk, but also equally pertinent to let the dissolved half go and make each sip a unique tale in the delightful narrative of tea and biscuits.

The key, however, to a perfect dip lies in experimentation and finding the combination that suits your taste. It’s an art that evolves over time, as individuals discover their ideal dunking duration and tea temperature. This light-hearted predicament, though seemingly simple, adds a touch of quirkiness to the everyday decisions we make and also highlights the subjective nature of personal preferences.

For example, you may choose to read this article or skip over to the next. Well, that’s not a choice! sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt