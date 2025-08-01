Sports Mahakumbh from August 2; over 15K athletes to participate: Sports minister

Haryana’s minister of state for sports, Gaurav Gautam, on Thursday said that “Sports Mahakumbh 2025” will begin in two phases starting August 2, with 15,410 athletes from across the state participating in 26 different disciplines. Medal winners to receive sports gradation certificates, which help in availing 3% reservation in government jobs for sportspersons. (HT File)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate this state--level event at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula on August 2. The first phase will run till August 4.

The sports minister said that according to Haryana’s sports policy, the medal winners of the sports mahakumbh will receive sports gradation certificates, which help in availing 3% reservation in government jobs for sportspersons.

Gautam said that due to the state’s excellent sports policy and consistent medal wins at national and international events, Haryana has emerged as a leader in Indian sports. Despite representing only 2% of the country’s population, Haryana’s athletes contribute to 60% of India’s medal wins at international competitions.

Addressing the press conference at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, the sports minister expressed pride that Haryana athletes have won medals in each of the past five Olympic Games, bringing home 15 medals and making the nation proud.

In both phases of the event, a total of 2,102 medals will be awarded. The second phase will be held in the last week of August.

The minister said that Haryana’s Sports Mahakumbh will be bigger than many national-level sports events. He said around 8,000 athletes participate in the Khelo India Youth Games organised by the Sports Authority of India, while over 15,000 will compete in this Mahakumbh.

Gautam assured that the selection of athletes from districts was conducted fairly under the supervision of district sports officers. Proper arrangements for food, kits, and accommodation have been made to ensure athletes face no inconvenience. Any athlete across the state can report issues related to facilities or technical arrangements directly to the special coordination committee formed under the additional sports director to oversee the event.