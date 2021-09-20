Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Spouse visa: Ludhiana resident duped by wife, in-laws
The victim’s wife stopped answering his calls after marriage, after which he asked his in-laws, who live in Ludhiana, to refund the money he spent as no spouse visa had been arranged, but they refused. (Representative Image/HT File)
The victim, a resident of Ludhiana, said he had spent lakhs on arranging a visa, college fee, laptop and air ticket for his wife, on condition that she would arrange a spouse visa so that he could go to Canada
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:54 AM IST

A man’s dream to settle abroad was dashed after his wife, whom he had sent abroad on a student visa, stopped returning his calls.

Lodging a complaint against his wife, Gurkamal Kaur of Lalton Kalan village, his in-laws, Paramjit Singh and Surinder Kaur, and brother-in-law, Pushpinder Singh, the victim, Manvir Singh Mand of Lohatbaddi village said the accused had promised to arrange a spouse visa for him, provided he bore the expense to send her abroad.

Mand said he had spent lakhs on arranging a visa, college fee, laptop and air ticket for Gurkamal, whom he had married in 2019.

When Gurkamal stopped retuning his calls, he asked her family to return the money, but they refused. He had also lodged a complaint against them on September 1, 2020. However, both the parties came to a compromise after the accused agreed to pay him 15 lakh. However, the accused only returned 7 lakh, after which Mand lodged a fresh complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector, Sayyed Sheikh, said an FIR has been registered under Section 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Story Saved
