Spurt in militancy exposes Centre’s claims of normalcy: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the spurt in militancy across Jammu and Kashmir had exposed the claims of the Centre that terror would end after revocation of Article 370.

“Militancy it is on the rise and home minister Amit Shah needs to answer why”, Abdullah said, while addressing a rally at Poonch.

“They have deceived the people by snatching their unique special status, which owed genesis to the era of the Maharajas, who had incorporated permanent residence provision in view of the special circumstances of the state”, he said.

He cautioned people to remain steadfast in maintaining amity and brotherhood, especially on the face of the machinations being perpetrated to create fear, psychosis and a wedge between different segments of society.

He said the National Conference had surmounted these challenges since its inception by pursuing the cherished philosophy of secularism and democracy. “This has been the strength of this party in a diverse state like Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “The atmosphere is aimed at polarisation to garner votes. This is the tested tool of those who want to remain in power at all costs”, he said, adding that politically mature people will not get swayed by hate being spread by divisive forces.