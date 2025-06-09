‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s judicial remand extended by fortnight

A Hisar court on Monday extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is under investigation for alleged espionage links with Pakistan, by a fortnight. The next date of hearing is June 23. A Hisar court on Monday extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is under investigation for alleged espionage links with Pakistan. She attended court proceedings virtually. (File photo)

On May 26, Jyoti was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, said Jyoti joined court proceedings virtually and her judicial custody was extended by 14 days. “We will file for regular bail soon,” he said.

According to prison officials, Jyoti spends most of the day reading books in the jail library.

Earlier, Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the forensic report of Jyoti’s mobile phones had revealed crucial evidence. “Police have recovered over 12TB of digital data from her three phones and a laptop. The forensic analysis shows one-on-one chats with four individuals categorised as Pakistani intelligence operatives, suspected money trails, and evidence of VIP treatment received during her trip to Pakistan. We are examining the digital data,” the spokesman said.

Travel blogger Jyoti, 33, a resident of Hisar, was arrested on May 16 for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives. The next day, she was produced before a local court, which sent her in five-day police custody. As her remand ended on May 21, she was produced in court the next day and sent to four-day police remand.

She has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.